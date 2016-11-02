We believe in Falcao, but he can do even more - Jardim

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim hailed goalscoring hero Radamel Falcao after his double moved the club closer to the last 16 of the Champions League.

The 30-year-old's first-half strikes helped the hosts brush aside CSKA Moscow 3-0 and extend their lead at the top of Group E to two points, but Jardim feels the Colombian striker can be even better.

They were his first goals in the competition since February 2010, having since endured long injury absences and unsuccessful moves to Manchester United and Chelsea.

After the match, Jardim urged Falcao to stay fit and keep finding the back of the net.

"The important thing is that the club, me and the team believe in him," he told L'Equipe.

"He had a very good game for 60 minutes. That's Falcao, with lots of good combinations in the game.

"Now he has to get consistency and string together matches."

Monaco host Tottenham in three weeks, where a point would be enough to confirm their progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Jardim praised his side's first-half display as they scored three times to end the game as a contest by the interval.

"In the first half there was the show, three goals, a lot of combinations," he said.

"We were very strong in the first period. This gave us an advantage in the game.

"At 3-0 at half-time, it was necessary that the team maintained a state of concentration [so] I had to talk a lot in the second period."