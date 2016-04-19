We can decide who wins La Liga - Perez

Deportivo La Coruna forward Lucas Perez says the side can play a big part in where the La Liga title goes in the coming weeks.

With just five games left in the season, the top three of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are separated by just one point.

Deportivo are 13th in the table - nine points clear of the relegation zone - but with home games against Barca and Madrid to come, Perez believes they can decide who becomes champions.

"We can decide La Liga. The destination will be told," the Deportivo top goalscorer said.

"I knew the league would be decided in May. A lot of people said it was already won, but it is a long season.

"But Barca are always dangerous if they need points or not."

Deportivo host Barca on Wednesday, while they welcome Madrid on the final day of the season.