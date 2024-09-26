'We did know what the media were saying and that they were giving us stick' England Euro 2024 backroom staff member lifts the lid on the pressure behind the scenes in Germany

Former England assistant Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has opened up on what it was like to be at the centre of a media storm during the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 campaign.

The former Leeds United and Chelsea striker was a member of Gareth Southgate’s staff during the tournament in Germany, with the Three Lions receiving swingeing criticism for their style of play following a series of underwhelming group stage matches.

The team would eventually go on to reach their second consecutive European Championship final, only to be defeated by Spain in Berlin. Southgate would stand down less than 48 hours after the defeat, with his former Middlesbrough teammate Hasselbaink also leaving his post.

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink on Euro 2024 behind-the-scene pressure

The Dutchman has now talked about the criticism that Southgate, his staff and his squad had to contend with this summer.

“That criticism is the reality of what comes when you play for England,” he told Genting Casino. “Was some of it unfair? Yes, it was, but you have to deal with it. The players know that it will always be part of playing for England. Is that right or wrong?

“That’s not for me to decide. The only thing I can say is that we did know what the media were saying and that they were giving us stick (during the tournament). The stick actually brought everyone closer together and the vibe and the atmosphere in the camp was absolutely magnificent.

“I don’t think there can be an argument made to say that Gareth Southgate didn’t do a fantastic job managing England.

"He brought everyone together and was completely responsible for generating a brilliant mood in the England camp between the players.

“The atmosphere, the camaraderie, the togetherness, you have to give credit to the manager for that.”

The FA are still in the process of appointing a permanent successor to Southgate, with under-21s boss Lee Carsley being handed the job on an interim basis.

The former Everton man led the Three Lions to Nations League victories over the Republic of Ireland and Finland earlier this month and will again be in charge of the senior team for the October international break.