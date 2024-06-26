Euro 2024: Gary Lineker quickly changes his tune on England after recent widespread criticism

Popular BBC presenter Gary Lineker has now offered an entirely different view on England's current fortunes at Euro 2024

Cole Palmer made a positive impact when he came off the bench for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Lineker has been called out for his change of tune regarding England's current performances at Euro 2024.

The popular BBC presenter was criticised by Three Lions captain Harry Kane recently after he labelled England's performance against Denmark 's***' on an episode of his podcast 'The Rest Is Football'. Admitting his name is often used to help hide the media's own agenda on the team, Alan Shearer has now accused the 63-year-old of backtracking.

