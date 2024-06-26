Euro 2024: Gary Lineker quickly changes his tune on England after recent widespread criticism

Cole Palmer made a positive impact when he came off the bench for England

Gary Lineker has been called out for his change of tune regarding England's current performances at Euro 2024.

The popular BBC presenter was criticised by Three Lions captain Harry Kane recently after he labelled England's performance against Denmark 's***' on an episode of his podcast 'The Rest Is Football'. Admitting his name is often used to help hide the media's own agenda on the team, Alan Shearer has now accused the 63-year-old of backtracking.

Gareth Southgate's side were once again fairly uninspiring during their recent 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday, with big-name stars Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden once again unable to break down the resistance posed by Matjaz Kek's men in Cologne.

"I think there were signs in that performance that I quite liked. In the second half, I thought you could see that if this team continue to play a high press, chances will come," Lineker said earlier today following the stalemate against Slovenia.

"We may have been playing that way because Slovenia knew that a draw would get them through, so they were cautious and sat back a bit, I understand that. But I saw enough to suggest that England are improving slightly. I think there were downsides, but I think there were real positives.

"I thought when Cole Palmer came on - and we've said this many times, we know we've got a lot of talented young players - but this kid might well be the best of the lot."

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have been fairly outlandish regarding England's recent form at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shearer soon interjected to suggest that Lineker was hiding behind his true opinion on England, given the recent media attention garnered after Kane himself insisted players of yesteryear have also failed to bring success at a major tournament in so many years.

"If I was a cynic, one would say one was frightened of getting criticised again," began the former Newcastle United forward. Lineker was quick to clear up the meaning behind his recent change of heart, adding: "Me? Frightened of getting criticised? Never in my life.

"I'm telling it as I see it and I was seeing it during the second half. I thought the first half was really dreadful and again no high press, occasionally a couple of little bits that were really poor, I didn't like the team selection, I thought it was incredibly conservative."

