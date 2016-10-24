We did not offer ¥1billion for Nagatomo, insist Jiangsu

Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning have rejected reports they made an offer worth ¥1billion (€8.8m) for Inter defender Yuto Nagatomo.

The Japan international, 30, has been with Inter since 2011 and signed a new contract earlier this year to tie him to San Siro until June 2019.

Reports in Japan had suggested Jiangsu were looking to make Nagatomo their latest big-money signing following moves for the likes of Alex Teixeira and Ramires.

However, Jiangsu insist they are happy to stick with the high-profile players they have already brought in from overseas.

"Contrary to Japanese media reports, Jiangsu Suning football club would like to clarify that no offer was made to Japan international Yuto Nagatomo regarding a move in the winter transfer window," read the club's statement.

"It has been a great season for our foreign imports and we have no intention of making any personnel change."