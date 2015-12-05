We dropped two points - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino felt Tottenham threw away two points after being pegged back by West Brom in a tight 1-1 Premier League draw at the Hawthorns.

Pochettino said he was "not satisfied" with the result despite being pleased with the effort of his players after James McClean's header cancelled out Dele Alli's opener.

The result extends Tottenham's unbeaten run to 14 games, equalling the club's sequence without defeat in 1985, but Pochettino said: "The feeling is one of disappointment though as we feel that it was two points dropped today."

He told Sky Sports: "The effort from my team was brilliant but we dropped two points. It was a very difficult game.

"We showed big solidarity and it was a solid performance but it's true that the feeling is that we dropped two points. We need to look forward and try to prepare for the next game against Monaco."

Pochettino said goalscorer Alli has "great potential" after the 19-year-old got on the end of a long ball by Toby Alderweireld to poke a volley through the legs of Boaz Myhill and score his third Premier League goal of the season.

"He is still very young and needs to keep working hard and to ensure that he takes the right way," Pochettino added.

Alli admitted that the Tottenham players were disappointed after failing to close the game out, noting: "It's important that we pick ourselves up. We're doing that well at the minute that we back ourselves against anyone.

"To go 1-0 up and not get the three points, all the boys will be disappointed but I think there were a lot of positives for us and it's important we take them into the next game and work on the negatives."

Alli's excellent form in his breakthrough season has helped Tottenham to a fine start to the campaign and another well-taken goal put his team in front.

"I knew that if I made the run the ball would come and thankfully it did and thankfully I finished it off," he said.

"The pass was perfect to be honest, I didn't really have too much to do, I just had to make the contact.

"I've still got a lot to learn. I'm only 19 so hopefully I can just keep improving."