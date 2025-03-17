'We have a similar understanding of football and he was interested in how I saw things. He's a legend - it was the best football experience in my life' Michael Olise opens up on the influence of Thierry Henry

Michael Olise swapped Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich this summer and has not looked back

Michael Olise at the Paris Olympics, with Thierry Henry inset
Michael Olise at the Paris Olympics, with Thierry Henry inset (Image credit: Future)

Michael Olise was one of last summer’s most high-profile transfers when he swapped Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich in a €60million move.

The 23-year-old moved to the Bundesliga after a three-year spell at Selhurst Park, following a 2023/24 campaign which saw him net a career-best ten goals and earn a nomination for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Olise has hit the ground running in Germany, netting 13 goals and laying on 11 assists for Bayern so far this term, while he has also broken into the senior France national side following an eye-catching turn in his nation’s under-23 side at the Paris Olympics last summer.

Michael Olise reveals Thierry Henry influence

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Brentford FC at Selhurst Park

Michael Olise joined Bayern Munich for €60milllion last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Olise’s side were pipped to the gold medal by Spain, Olise netting twice in the tournament, but perhaps more importantly for his future career, was able to learn from former Arsenal star Thierry Henry, who was coaching the French Olympic side on home soil.

“A legend!,” Olise told French outlet L’Equipe when asked about working with the ex-Gunners icon. “I was able to learn new aspects that I integrated into my game, understanding his vision.

Michael Olise at Crystal Palace

Michael Olise spent three seasons with Crystal Palace (Image credit: PA)

“We have a similar understanding of football. Often, I saw how he thought about something and he was interested in how I saw things and we would discuss all that.”

Olise - ranked at No.40 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best players in the world last year - turned out six times during the Olympics, including in the gold medal match which came just a week before his Bayern debut.

"The Olympics were the best football experience in my life,” he added. “It was great especially because they were in France. We did quite a lot of preparations before the tournament, the team was able to get together, move forward together. We were close.

“Travelling around the country was an intense feeling, the power of being home. From the start we told ourselves that we had to do something solid. Everyone gave their all in every match. I don't know if I was very well known in France before because I had only played for the youth teams, but I think the Olympics allowed people to get to know me."

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Thierry Henry gestures during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on February 19, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images) Mohamed Salah

Thierry Henry was in charge of France's Olympic campaign (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olise - valued at €65million by Transfermarkt - made a senior France debut in September, completing a whirlwind summer for the youngster and the former Reading and Palace man is looking forward to a bright future with his national team.

"It's such a pride to go there, to wear this jersey,” he continued. “I remember the first call from Didier Deschamps. I was so happy. I had wanted it since I was young. Then I saw my name on the jersey... I was more excited than scared.

“I knew several young players, like Manu Koné, who was called up at the same time as me and to whom I have a connection. Going there together was really nice. This France squad is quite young. It's a bit like a new team and we all want to win together."

