'We have to put it right' - Jones frustrated as United lose another late lead
Manchester United have already dropped seven points in the last 10 minutes of matches, frustrating Phil Jones.
Phil Jones acknowledges Manchester United have a problem with conceding late goals after Everton salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
United led until the 89th minute on Sunday after in-form Zlatan Ibrahimovic's audacious first-half lob, his sixth goal from five matches in all competitions.
It looked as if that would prove to be decisive until substitute Marouane Fellaini - on his 100th appearance for the club - brought down Idrissa Gueye in the area, allowing Leighton Baines to score from 12 yards.
United have now won only two of their last 11 top-flight matches and dropped seven points by conceding goals in the last 10 minutes of their games.
7 - Manchester United have dropped seven points from goals conceded in the last 10 minutes of PL games this season, a league high. Sloppy.4 December 2016
"I think we controlled game from start to maybe the 60th minute," Jones told Sky Sports.
"They played long balls and had a few half chances with Kevin Mirallas - other than that we defended well and did not allow as many chances as the last games.
"But we are losing too many points, [late goals are] a common trend and we have to put it right."
Asked for the reasons behind United's late collapses, Jones replied: "Maybe lack of concentration, fatigue - it is too many times, four or five times we have completely dominated and not won. It has happened again.
"You are away at Everton, it's a difficult place to come, they play direct and it is difficult to defend, but we were resilient until we gave the penalty away.
"It is a points-based game and we are not getting enough."
