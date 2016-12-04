'We have to put it right' - Jones frustrated as United lose another late lead

Phil Jones acknowledges Manchester United have a problem with conceding late goals after Everton salvaged a dramatic 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

United led until the 89th minute on Sunday after in-form Zlatan Ibrahimovic's audacious first-half lob, his sixth goal from five matches in all competitions.

It looked as if that would prove to be decisive until substitute Marouane Fellaini - on his 100th appearance for the club - brought down Idrissa Gueye in the area, allowing Leighton Baines to score from 12 yards.

United have now won only two of their last 11 top-flight matches and dropped seven points by conceding goals in the last 10 minutes of their games.

7 - Manchester United have dropped seven points from goals conceded in the last 10 minutes of PL games this season, a league high. Sloppy.4 December 2016

"I think we controlled game from start to maybe the 60th minute," Jones told Sky Sports.

"They played long balls and had a few half chances with Kevin Mirallas - other than that we defended well and did not allow as many chances as the last games.

"But we are losing too many points, [late goals are] a common trend and we have to put it right."

Asked for the reasons behind United's late collapses, Jones replied: "Maybe lack of concentration, fatigue - it is too many times, four or five times we have completely dominated and not won. It has happened again.

"You are away at Everton, it's a difficult place to come, they play direct and it is difficult to defend, but we were resilient until we gave the penalty away.

"It is a points-based game and we are not getting enough."