We leave happy – Simeone satisfied with Atletico win

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was left satisfied with his team's 2-0 LaLiga victory at Malaga on Saturday.

Goals in either half from Koke and Filipe Luis guided Simeone's side to their win at the Estadio La Rosaleda, moving them above Sevilla and into third in the table.

Despite facing a team in some relegation danger and on a winless run which stretched to six, Simeone said Atletico showcased their bravery with their victory.

"For me, what most reinforces the team today is the rebelliousness and the courage they have in the face of the difficulties before them," he told a news conference.

"Today we played an intense game, especially in the first half, in which they started very well and made things difficult for us."

Fernando Torres set up both Atletico goals, including playing in Filipe Luis for a chipped sealer.

While he was pleased, Simeone said it was time for his side to turn their attentions to a clash against Real Sociedad on Tuesday.

"The team always has possibilities because despite having less possession of the ball," he said. "We had the two chances that became goals and another two that were very clear.

"The important thing is to work for what we need. Now, we have to recover well because there is little time to celebrate.

"We leave happy."