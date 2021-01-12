We play better away from home - Chiefs boss Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says that it has been good for his team to get away from the pressure of playing in South Africa with their Caf Champions League exploits, adding that they have been a bit better when playing outside of the country.

Chiefs suffered yet another damaging loss in the DSTV Premiership over the weekend as Maritzburg United handed them a 2-0 loss leaving the Soweto giants with just one league win since the start of the season and are just a point ahead of bottom of the table Black Leopards.

While Chiefs have struggled in the league, they have managed to progress to the CAF Champions League group stages for the very first time. However, despite playing better away from home the side cannot blame their travelling across the continent as am excuse according to Hunt.

“We can’t be happy about the defending, that’s for sure,” Hunt told media after the game.

“We can’t use that as an excuse, the travelling. It wasn’t easy, but it’s no excuse. We had four days. Obviously what we couldn’t do is change the team, but we can’t use that as an excuse. Players have to step up.

“We know we are in a fight now. Our program is very difficult with our squad. We are going to have to battle away. We are playing every two or three days, so I think the best thing for us is to maybe get away from here as well and play outside. We are a little bit better outside. But in saying that, we’ve got to be a little better at home.”

Amakhosi take on AmaZulu on Wednesday, January 13, at Kings Park Stadium.