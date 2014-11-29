'We played poorly' admits PSG coach Blanc

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's early penalty - the Swede's first PSG goal for almost three months - was ultimately enough to secure three points at Parc des Princes.

Victory helps the champions keep within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Marseille, though Blanc was keen to stress much more is to come from his side, who remain unbeaten this term.

He told Infosport: "Nice played well, we played poorly. Do not look any further than this.

"If you look at the statistics, we did not play so bad.

"It was a good first half but the second was a much more difficult time. Nice played with freedom and could have scored.

"A month ago this would have maybe been 0-0, but if we keep a clean sheet we only need a goal.

"We must learn to be content."

PSG came into the game having overcome Ajax 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and Blanc conceded the fatigue from their midweek exploits may have been a factor this weekend.

"The physical aspect? It is a parameter, but we cannot hide behind that," he added.

"We won, we took the points, but we did not play well. The truth is there."