We were good friends; that changed today - Ozyakup fumes at Van Persie behaviour

Besiktas captain Oguzhan Ozyakup was scathing of Robin van Persie's behaviour during Fenerbahce's heated Istanbul derby win on Sunday and declared their friendship over.

Ozyakup came through the ranks at Arsenal when Van Persie was at the club and had previously spoken highly of the striker for helping him settle in London, with the midfielder also a native of the Netherlands despite opting to play internationally for Turkey.

But there was little sign of a mutual friendship on the pitch in Sunday's Turkish Cup encounter, as the pair clashed numerous times and became involved in several rows.

Van Persie – who theatrically instigated a red card for Besiktas' Dusko Tosic – then goaded Ozyakup while celebrating the game's only goal, sliding on his knees right in front of the 24-year-old and shouting something in his direction.

"I have a lot to say about the incidents on the field," Ozyakup said. "But I won't say them.

"Just one thing... I was very good friends with a certain player on the field.

"That changed today. Sometimes you see the real face of a footballer on the field."