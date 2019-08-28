Wednesday looking forward to Everton tie after edging Rotherham – Lee Bullen

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen is looking forward to hosting Everton in the third round of the Carabao Cup after his side saw off Rotherham with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Atdhe Nuhiu fired Wednesday through in the sixth minute of added time as he reacted quickest to turn Kadeem Harris’ cross home.

Bullen said: “Luckily we won the game and nobody remembers how you get into the next round.

“We look forward to the game against Everton – and it’s fantastic to be at home. It’s a big gift to the supporters.

“(Before the goal) it had penalties written all over it but from (Rotherham boss) Paul’s (Warne) point of view, we’ve got a hell of a horrible habit of scoring late goals at this ground.

“Did we deserve to nick it? Probably not over the full 90 minutes but maybe based on the last 30 minutes of the game, we were knocking on the door.

“On the first 30 minutes, we couldn’t get going at all.

“Their press and tempo is very high but eventually that will take its toll and we had quality on the bench to bring on as they tired. I think that’s what told in the end.”

It had been a drab tie and penalties had looked on the cards for most of the second half.

Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo dragged efforts wide twice and Wednesday defender Morgan Fox could have won it with a header before Nuhiu’s decisive effort.

Rotherham manager Warne said: “It’s tough to take but that’s football. We could have easily played a different way but our intention was to win the game. So was theirs.

“Overall we thought two teams went for it. With a bit of luck on our side we could have won but it wasn’t to be.

“Neither team were disrespectful to the cup. Both teams went for it. Unfortunately I’m just the manager of the team that lost.

“We limited them to very few chances and I always thought it would be a set-piece that would settle it.

“One slice of fate does not deter that – the lads gave me everything.

“If we would have performed poorly and still lost 1-0 then I think we would have bigger issues. We controlled the game pretty well.

“There were good performances all round. I thought we controlled the first half and defended well.”