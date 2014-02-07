Weekend off for Ronaldo red card referee Gamez
Spanish referee Ayza Gamez will not officiate a La Liga match this week after controversially sending off Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or winner was given his marching orders for raising a hand to Athletic Bilbao captain Carlos Gurpegi in Sunday's 1-1 draw.
Ronaldo also clashed with Ander Iturraspe and the red card forced Real to settle for a point.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are now three points behind city rivals and league leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
Gamez has not been given a top-flight match for the upcoming weekend and media reports in Spain suggest he may be on the sidelines for up to a month.
Ronaldo was suspended for three matches for the incident, with two of them coming for dissent as he left the pitch.
Real's appeal is being heard on Friday.
