Weigl is like Busquets, says Bartra

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has compared Julian Weigl to his former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets.

The 21-year-old Weigl joined Dortmund from 1860 Munich in 2015 and has since developed into a key figure at Signal Iduna Park.

Weigl's good performances even earned him his Germany debut and his style of play reminds Bartra of Busquets.

"I already knew Weigl a bit when I joined Dortmund. He is very similar to Busquets," Bartra told Mundo Deportivo.

"He dictates play from midfield and helps us a lot when we lose the ball, it looks like he always has everything under control.

"He really reminds me of Busquets a lot, even if there is obviously still some distance between the two of them. Busi is the best in the world in his position. But Julian is quite similar. He is very important for me."

Bartra was equally full of praise for fellow youngsters Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic and feels the two have the profile to play for Barcelona one day.

"Pulisic has surprised me a bit and Dembele is very strong. They do not look as young as they are," he added.

"Pulisic is very fast and is very tidy on the ball, which is not easy at his age. Dembele is spectacular from a physical point of view. He needs to improve a bit tactically, but he will get very far.

"They are still young and have room for improvement. They are staying at Dortmund for now, which is great for us. But it's true that their profile fits Barcelona."