Weimann hails Aston Villa support

Paul Lambert's team were handed a nightmare start to the new Premier League campaign as they faced daunting trips to Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as a home game against Liverpool, in their first three fixtures.

However, they sprung the surprise of the opening weekend by winning 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, before then succumbing to narrow 2-1 and 1-0 defeats against the sides managed by Jose Mourinho and Brendan Rodgers.

Despite the fact they have only taken three points so far this season, Villa's style of play has attracted plaudits and it seems unlikely they will be dragged into another relegation battle after escaping the drop by just five points last term.

And Weimann, who is currently away on international duy with Austria, believes the Villa Park faithful can play a major role in propelling the club up the table - starting with the home clash against Alan Pardew's men.

"Everybody has been talking about the crowd being with us last season and the start of this season," the 22-year-old told VIlla's official website.

"They've been brilliant for us. I'm sure they will be there against Newcastle again. You feel that.

"When somebody shouts your name or sings a song about you and it's loud it's going to give you another 10 per cent and you're going to run the extra mile.

"Every time we play at home we go into the game and try and win it."

Weimann was one of Villa's stand-out players last season, scoring seven goals in 30 Premier League appearances.