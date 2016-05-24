Weinzierl: I have nothing to lose at Schalke

Markus Weinzierl is keen to take charge of Schalke and has stressed he does not fear failure if he were to be named the Gelsenkirchen side's new head coach.

The 41-year-old has a contract with Augsburg, but is widely regarded as the favourite to succeed Andre Breitenreiter at Schalke.

A number of coaches have failed in Gelsenkirchen in recent years, but Weinzierl is not afraid a similar fate awaits him.

"What would you do in my place? Should I not take the job because there is a chance I might fail?" Weinzierl told Die Zeit.

"I know that it will not be an easy job. But I have nothing to lose.

"If things don't go well, I will be one of so many who did not succeed at Schalke.

"But it will not go wrong, because I have prepared for this for a long time."

Sporting director Christian Heidel, meanwhile, has stressed Weinzierl's appointment is not a done deal just yet.

"No, it is not a done deal yet," Heidel told Sport Bild.

"If it was a done deal, we would announce it."