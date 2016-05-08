Welbeck a doubt for Euros after apparent meniscus injury

Danny Welbeck's hopes of playing in Euro 2016 have been plunged into doubt after Arsene Wenger said he had been led to believe the England striker suffered a meniscus injury against Manchester City.

Welbeck received treatment for a knee problem sustained in the first half in a challenge with Bacary Sagna during Arsenal's 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

He attempted to carry on but quickly made his way off the field and limped down the tunnel.

Welbeck now faces a scan on Monday but Wenger revealed the initial signs do not look good.

Wenger told Sky Sports: "Medical told me it could be a meniscus, lateral meniscus. I hope they are wrong. Danny looks down so he knows.

"I tried to keep him on the pitch. Straight away he moved out [of the pitch], he's not a guy who likes to move out. I'm a bit worried."

Asked if Welbeck will miss the Euros, Wenger replied: "I don't want to say that because that's too hard. Let's be a bit more optimistic and wait for the scan tomorrow."

If the injury is confirmed it would represent another huge blow to Welbeck, who spent nine months on the sidelines with a knee injury before returning in February.