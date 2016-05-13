Welbeck is 'gutted' to miss Euro 2016 - Ramsey

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey said team-mate Danny Welbeck is shattered after another knee injury ruled him out of representing England at the upcoming Euro 2016.

Welbeck - who has struggled with injuries all season in his second season at Arsenal - suffered another setback during his team's 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The England international went down holding his right knee and has been ruled out for at least nine months after undergoing surgery on the injured knee.

Ramsey has plenty of experience of spending time on the sidelines himself and said that while injuries were bad at any point in a footballers career, they are particularly devastating ahead of big international tournaments.

"I have spoken to him and obviously he is very disappointed and gutted," Ramsey told Sky Sports.

"He was in good shape, good form and he had a great opportunity to show what he could do for England in the summer.

"I'm gutted for him as well but I am sure he will back from it stronger and I hope he has a speedy recovery."

Arsenal have little to play for in their last game of the season against relegated Aston Villa, with Champions League football assured after Manchester United lost 3-2 against West Ham on Tuesday.

While the injury is a bad one for Welbeck on a personal note, England manager Roy Hodgson will be comforted by his depth in attack with the likes of Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney all available for the tournament in France.