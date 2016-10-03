Well past a Bhoys' bedtime: 13-year-old Dembele plays for Celtic's Under-20s
Celtic's Development Squad called on a highly rated 13-year-old against Hearts on Monday night.
The old football adage of being old enough if you are good enough was put to the test on Monday, when 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele featured for Celtic's Under-20 team.
Dembele jumped several age groups ahead to come on in the closing stages of a 3-0 Development League win over Hearts at Cappielow Park.
Celtic's U20 squad had been depleted by international call-ups, prompting a particularly youthful and diminutive presence among the Hoops side in Greenock.
According to the club's website, Dembele, who replaced the 16-year-old Jack Aitchison in the 81st minute, "didn't look out of place and played his part in the closing stages."
