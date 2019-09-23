Wembley set to host Champions League final in 2023

Wembley is set to host the 2023 Champions League final.

The PA news agency understands the national stadium has been chosen to stage Europe’s showpiece club match, with an announcement due to be made at UEFA’s executive committee meeting in Slovenia on Tuesday.

It will mark 10 years since Wembley last staged the match, with Bayern Munich beating Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 final.

Bayern Munich’s Arjen Robben scores the winning goal in the 2013 final at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

The old Wembley stadium hosted the European Cup finals of 1963, 1968, 1971, 1978 and 1992, with the modernised venue also staging the 2011 final.

It is understood the Russian city of St Petersburg will host the 2021 Champions League decider, with Munich’s Allianz Arena chosen for 2022.

The new Wembley opened in 2007, and its seated capacity is 90,000.

The Ataturk Stadium will host the 2020 Champions League final (Rebecca Naden/PA)

It will stage the semi-finals and final of next summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium will stage the 2020 Champions League final, having also been the site of Liverpool’s famous comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

English clubs dominated UEFA’s two main club competitions last season, with Liverpool beating Tottenham 2-0 in the 2019 final in Madrid and Chelsea beating Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final in Baku.

UEFA will also announce the venue for the 2021 Europa League final on Tuesday, along with the city selected to stage the 2021 Super Cup.