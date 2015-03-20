Wendt targeting Gladbach win at Bayern

Gladbach have not lost in five games in the Bundesliga, while they have only suffered two defeats since the start of December to rise to third in the standings.

Wendt and Co. drew 0-0 at home against Bayern earlier in the season but the Swedish left-back is aiming for an even better result at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have not lost in the Bundesliga since the opening round of the season and most recently went down at home against Borussia Dortmund last term, but Wendt cannot wait for the challenge.

Pep Guardiola's Bayern (64 points) have a 20-point advantage over third-placed Gladbach.

"We're all really looking forward to it; it's an exciting encounter," Wendt told Gladbach's website.

"It's always a massive challenge to play against the top Bundesliga team. We know it's going to be tricky but we can prove in this game just how good we are."

Wendt added: "We want to put in a top-drawer performance, ideally just like we did against them back on matchday nine.

"We defended especially well as a team in that match and managed to get a point.

"We need to play as a unit and capitalise on any chances we have to launch counterattacks.

"We believe in ourselves and are going to Munich with the intention of coming away with a positive result."

Wendt was in and out of Lucien Favre's starting XI in the first half of the season but the 29-year-old has missed just one game in all competitions in 2015.

Gladbach have only lost one match in the German top flight this year and Wendt has been enjoying the regular game time.

"I think that I put in my best performances when I'm physically pushed to my limits," he said.

"I've been very pleased with my performances this year and the team has had lots of success.

"I hope that I can maintain my good form and that the team can continue to get results in the remaining games."