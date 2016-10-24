Wenger: 82 points could win the Premier League

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes the 2016-17 Premier League will be won with a total of between 82 and 86 points.

The Gunners are well placed to challenge in the early stages this season – they are level on 20 points with leaders Manchester City after nine matches.

Leicester City won last season's title with 81 - the second-lowest tally since 2001 - and Wenger thinks this year's top flight will be secured by a similar amount.

The Frenchman also has confidence Arsenal will be in the running to end their title drought, having not won the league since 2003-04.

"Today we are in a much more competitive position than we were five or six years ago to fight for the championship," Wenger said at Arsenal's AGM.

"That's where we are. I believe we have a competitive team in a very competitive league.

"If you look well after nine games, you can see the first trend is set. It is about 20 points and that means the championship will certainly be decided by 82 to 86 points.

"What we have learned since the start of the season is every game you have fight and to absolutely be at your best to have a chance to win it.

"We have to be really focused on details, keeping the energy inside our club but as well much more inside our team at the top level in every single game."

In addition to their Champions League commitments, Arsenal have successive crunch matches against north London rivals Tottenham and traditional foes Manchester United in the league next month.

"Every single detail can make a difference and get you points," he said.

"We have an important month in front of us because when you look at the schedule, the end of October and November could be important because we have many big games.

"I personally believe that the team has togetherness, unity, desire and hunger. We will have a good chance to compete for the Premier League.

"I think we have the squad for the first time that is more mature and better equipped to face the challenges we have."