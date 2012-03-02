Wenger and Odemwingie win February prizes

Wenger has been rewarded for his side going unbeaten during February and receives the Barclays Manager of the Month award for the 12th time in his career after Arsenal forced their way back into the top four in the Barclays Premier League.

Having secured a point away to Bolton Wanderers at the start of the month, their record-breaking 7-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers signalled their return to form.

Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thierry Henry and Mikel Arteta, as well as a hat-trick from Robin van Persie helped Wenger’s side record their biggest Barclays Premier League win at Emirates Stadium.

A visit to Sunderland saw Wenger’s side take another three points, as Gunners legend Henry secured the vital victory with a 90th-minute goal in the final domestic match of his loan spell.

Arsenal finished the month with a thrilling 5-2 victory over their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Having trailed 2-0 the first half, goals from Bacary Sagna, Van Persie, Tomas Rosicky and a brace from Theo Walcott secured the win for Wenger’s side.

West Bromwich striker Odemwingie has been rewarded for his fantastic recent form by being named the Barclays Player of the Month for February, the third time the Nigerian has won the award.

Odemwingie established himself as a huge fans’ favourite in his debut season with West Brom and has been a key figure in Roy Hodgson’s side ever since.

Odemwingie has been in brilliant form. A hat-trick in his team’s impressive 5-1 win away to local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers - Albion’s fifth win at Molineux in their last seven visits, and two goals in West Brom’s 4-0 home win against Martin O’Neill’s in-form Sunderland side helped swing the award his way in February.

The decisions were made by the Barclays Awards Panel, which includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.