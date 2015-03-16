Wenger: Arsenal will 'exploit' second chance

Arsene Wenger takes his side to former club Monaco on Tuesday with a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of their last 16 tie.

After being ripped apart on the counter at home, Wenger hopes to utilise all his nous and experience in big occasions to guide Arsenal into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

He said: "Monaco are in a very strong position but we have experience, and the desire and belief that we can do it. So we are here to do it.

"We will have to play on full power, focusing on our offensive and defensive games. The desire is there.

"I am confident. The odds are stacked against us, but we will give absolutely everything to turn the tie around. We will show a different face.

"In the first leg we failed, which was surprising given our form. We have a second chance and we will exploit it.

"It is a special moment for me but experience allows me to manage the pressure.

"We must have a great game, do our best and give our all. If we did not believe in ourselves we would not have turned up."