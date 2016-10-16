Wenger: Arsenal will need to break bank to keep Ozil
Mesut Ozil's current deal expires in 2018 and the Germany international wants improved terms at Arsenal.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded the Londoners will have to break the bank to ensure Mesut Ozil signs a new contract.
The 28-year-old also wants to be part of a winning team, with Arsenal without a Premier League title since 2004.
And as Wenger remained coy over Ozil's future, the Frenchman quipped: "If you have a good bank, call me."
Wenger added: "I don't think he needs convincing. He wants to stay here.
"It's not just money. Arsenal can win titles of course. But that's what we have to show. We are in a league where Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea everybody fights and you cannot guarantee that to anybody.
"We keep that [negotiations] discreet. At due time we will come out with that. We want to keep our best players, of course. But the more I say that, the more he is in a stronger position."
