Wenger: Arsenal will need to break bank to keep Ozil

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded the Londoners will have to break the bank to ensure Mesut Ozil signs a new contract.

Ozil's current deal expires in 2018 but the Germany international wants improved terms to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

The 28-year-old also wants to be part of a winning team, with Arsenal without a Premier League title since 2004.

And as Wenger remained coy over Ozil's future, the Frenchman quipped: "If you have a good bank, call me."

Wenger added: "I don't think he needs convincing. He wants to stay here.

"It's not just money. Arsenal can win titles of course. But that's what we have to show. We are in a league where Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea everybody fights and you cannot guarantee that to anybody.

"We keep that [negotiations] discreet. At due time we will come out with that. We want to keep our best players, of course. But the more I say that, the more he is in a stronger position."