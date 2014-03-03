Wenger confirms interest in Sociedad's Griezmann

The 22-year-old has excelled for Sociedad this season, netting 15 goals in 24 La Liga appearances, and his form has attracted the attention of clubs across Europe.

Griezmann was linked with a move to the Premier League in January, but has remained in Spain, where Sociedad are sixth in the table.

Wenger, who saw his side lose ground in the Premier League title race last weekend with defeat at Stoke City, confirmed he is monitoring the forward, but acknowledged he is not the only manager interested in acquiring Griezmann's services.

"Yes, we follow him in great detail," Wenger is quoted as telling Telefoot.

"He attracts other clubs as well.

"But we follow him, he is a known commodity."