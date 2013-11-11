Wenger content with improved Arsenal

The Premier League leaders beat Liverpool 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium last Saturday before overcoming Borussia Dortmund 1-0 away from home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite losing 1-0 against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, Wenger is confident his team have improved this season.

"I feel that the team has grown, has moved a step up and the (Manchester United) game has reinforced my belief," he told the club's official website.

"Let's come back after the international break and have a positive game at the Emirates."

Wenger was disappointed with the defeat against the champions, with former striker Robin van Persie's 27th-minute strike settling the match.

The Frenchman wants to see a reaction from his charges after claiming they should have taken three points at Old Trafford for the first time since 2006.

"When we started to play we dominated the game completely and were unlucky not to score in the second half," he continued.

"I hope that everybody is full of rage basically against ourselves because it's unbelievable to lose a game like that.

"Maybe because we haven't won for a while here, we were just not ourselves in the first half. In the second half we should have come back - we were honestly unlucky."