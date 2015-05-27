Wenger coy over Vidal and Benzema moves
Arturo Vidal and Karim Benzema are reported to be on Arsenal's wishlist, but Arsene Wenger said he is not in "transfer mode" just yet.
Arsene Wenger has spoken of his admiration for Arturo Vidal but refused to be drawn on whether Arsenal will make a move for the Juventus midfielder and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.
Arsenal boss Wenger has made no secret of his desire to add some high-quality new faces to his squad in order to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next season.
Vidal has been linked with a big-money move to join his Chile team-mate Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates Stadium, while Real forward Benzema is also reported to be a target for Arsenal.
When quizzed about a potential move for Vidal, Wenger said: "If I tell you I like him, you will announce the transfer just after that.
"If you want me to say I like Arturo Vidal, yes I like Arturo Vidal. Are we in a transfer mode? I say, no."
Wenger also gave nothing away when asked if he plans to table a bid for Benzema.
"You can suspect that at the moment I am not in a transfer mode," he added.
"We'll deal with the transfers after the FA Cup final [against Aston Villa on Saturday]. It's all suspicions. Does anybody know if that’s true or not? I don’t know."
