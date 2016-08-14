Wenger defends lack of signings

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he has no need to freshen up his squad, reiterating he will only buy players if they add quality to his squad.

The Frenchman has come under-fire again for a lack of activity in the transfer market, with Granit Xhaka his only notable signing in the off-season.

Ahead of his side's Premier League opener against Liverpool on Sunday, Wenger said there was no point in making signings for the sake of it.

"Vibrancy doesn't make you win games," he said. "What makes you win games is the quality of the performance and the quality of your football. And you have to focus just on that," he said.

"That is very difficult in the modern game. There is always demand for new but new is just new.

"What is new makes news, but apart from that it makes noise. The noise is not necessarily always quality."

Arsenal are chasing Lyon star Alexandre Lacazette, but had a bid for the forward rejected by the Ligue 1 giants.

Asked if he would sign another striker – as he has been for numerous seasons – to support Olivier Giroud, Wenger said: "We have [Alexis] Sanchez, we have [Theo] Walcott."

He added: "We were the highest team in expected chances created. We were the highest team in quality of chances created in the final third.

"And we were not at our level in the finishing qualities and I think that’s where we want to improve."