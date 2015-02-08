Wenger: England must call up in-form Kane

Kane has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season at White Hart Lane, scoring 22 goals in all competitions - more than any other Premier League player - including a double against Wenger's men on Saturday to secure a thrilling 2-1 win.

The 21-year-old's recent purple patch has seen him net 11 goals in his last 14 games.

England face a Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on March 27 before heading to Italy for a friendly four days later.

And, having seen Kane's talents up close for the first time, Wenger is convinced he should be at the forefront of England manager Roy Hodgson's thoughts.

"He was good as always," Wenger said of Kane's virtuoso White Hart Lane display.

"He grows and he has a good determination. He doesn't stop, he keeps going.

"When you have scored the number of goals he has scored, if you don't put him in there, somebody will give him a passport to another country."