Wenger flags imminent arrival of Mustafi, Perez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed the signing of Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez, subject to the finalisation of paperwork.

The Gunners, having defeated Watford 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, will soon be reinforced by the arrival of German defender Mustafi from Valencia and Spanish forward Perez, who will join from Deportivo La Coruna.

And Wenger, who has been repeatedly pressed on Arsenal's previously minimal transfer activity through the off-season and early in the 2016-17 campaign, took the unusual step of commenting publicly on the expected arrivals ahead of the deals being formally confirmed.

"We have bought two players, Mustafi and Perez," he said following the comfortable victory at Vicarage Road.

"Now we can integrate them into the squad.

"We have to finish the paperwork. It looks as though it will be announced at the beginning of the week.

"We had to work very hard to get signings done. We have not got any plans for anyone else now."

Wenger also expressed his satisfaction at seeing creative midfielder Mesut Ozil, so often Arsenal's chief provider, get on the scoresheet himself.

"We don't just want Mesut to give assists - we want him to score too, so I'm very happy," he said.