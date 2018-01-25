Wenger happy with or without Aubameyang

Arsene Wenger suggested he is happy if Arsenal do not manage to sign Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the January transfer window closes.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Gabon international Aubameyang following the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

However, it remains uncertain if Arsenal will be able to reach an agreement with Dortmund, who reportedly value Aubameyang in the region of €65million.

Asked about Aubameyang following Wednesday's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the EFL Cup semi-finals, Wenger told reporters: "The best is I don't talk about that because it wouldn't help.

"I think if something happens it happens, if it doesn't happen then we are strong enough to focus on the players we have and focus on the job with the players we have.

"I am perfectly happy with the players I have. We got Mkhitaryan in and I have a strong squad."

Aubameyang, who has missed Dortmund's past two matches amid uncertainty over his future, has scored 21 goals in all competitions.