Wenger hopes to stop Oxlade-Chamberlain from leaving Arsenal

Arsene Wenger hopes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will stay at Arsenal, amid reports the England international could seek to join a potential player exodus at the Emirates Stadium.

Reports on Thursday suggested Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to join the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in seeking a move away from the Gunners after a 10-2 aggregate thrashing at the hands of Barcelona in the Champions League.

The FA Cup is Arsenal's only realistic hope of silverware left in another underwhelming season, in which their regular spot in the Premier League's top four is also under threat.

Sanchez has been visibly frustrated in games this season, with Oxlade-Chamberlain also berating his team-mates during their 5-1 loss at the Allianz Arena.

Addressing reports the former Southampton man is looking to leave, Wenger - whose future at the club beyond the end of the season is also in doubt - was keen to interject.

Wenger on Ox: "I rate him highly. I think I showed that when I kept faith in him when he was injured a lot. I wish he stays at the club."March 9, 2017

"I'm surprised by that, I believe that he has been developed well, he's developing well at the moment and he was given his chance," Wenger told a news conference.

"When you are somewhere, you have to want to be there first. After, the only thing I can say is personally I rate him highly and I think I showed that in the way I kept faith with him when he was injured.

"I personally wish he stays at the club because he's a very promising player who has developed very well [and] who looks to have the values that we rate at this club."