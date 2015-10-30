Wenger mulling options after injuries leave Arsenal short

Arsene Wenger is still mulling over his options for Saturday's Premier League clash with Swansea City as Arsenal's injury problems continue to mount.

Wenger's side are level with leaders Manchester City going into their visit to the Liberty Stadium, but saw their list of absentees grow as Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain both sustained injuries in the midweek 3-0 League Cup loss at Sheffield Wednesday

Walcott suffered a calf problem and Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a hamstring injury, leaving Arsenal with eight first-team players on the sidelines.

Wenger is short of options on the right and could be forced to move either Santi Cazorla or Mathieu Flamini out wide.

"My options are [Joel] Campbell or put another defensive midfielder such as Flamini or put Cazorla on the flank. I still have 24 hours to decide," Wenger said at Friday's pre-match media conference.

On Costa Rica forward Campbell, Wenger added: "I have been very impressed with him. His desire to improve has been fantastic. He can play centre-forward as well. I think he can be a big help in the next two or three months."

Despite the raft of fitness problems affecting his squad, Wenger rejected there was a pattern with the injuries Arsenal have suffered, saying: "That is always the question you have to answer with injuries. You have to analyse every single case but also you can’t over-analyse. Injuries happen.

"We played a different team in midweek. We are now focused to do well at Swansea. We are on a strong run in the Premier League.

"Last year Swansea were the only team to beat us twice so it is a good challenge. We need a strong defensive performance."