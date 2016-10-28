Wenger: No special treatment for Sanchez

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is adamant Alexis Sanchez's fine performances this season have not earned him any sort of special treatment.

The Chile international has netted six goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this term and has been key to their fine start.

That has not stopped Wenger from withdrawing Sanchez toward the end of a game on three occasions, though, and the Frenchman has stressed he is the one calling the shots - regardless of the attacker's frustrated reactions.

"When I decide to take him off, I take him off," Wenger was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"There is no special case. He has his own character but he is not treated differently from everybody else.

"They all recognise [rotation] after the game but during the game they want to stay on the pitch. I have played football, you want to play even when you are tired."

Wenger has played Sanchez up front this term after previously using him as a winger and he has revealed he always saw the former Barcelona player as more of a centre forward.

"I see him in the middle because of the kind of gut he has, provocative," the Arsenal boss added.

"He has a short technique and can always create something. He has a good mixture between scoring and giving the final ball.

"In my taste, he still comes too much to the ball because he likes to have the ball. But we have enough playmakers in our team."