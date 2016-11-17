Wenger not focused on battle with Mourinho

Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal's visit to Manchester United on Saturday will not descend into a fight between himself and Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford with Wenger still seeking a first league win over United manager Mourinho, with whom the Frenchman has a famously tempestuous relationship.

The Gunners can at least temporarily move to the top of the Premier League with a victory in a fixture that saw Arsenal beaten 3-2 last season.

And Wenger is not focused on his personal battle with Mourinho, telling a pre-match media conference: "I don't think I have to describe our relationship.

"He will fight for his team and I will fight for mine and that is completely normal.

"It's Arsenal against Man United, you do not consider that you play against the manager you play against the team.

"Some wins have been decisive at Old Trafford but this would just be strengthening our position in the league for what we want to achieve. We have played only 11 games so I believe that there is no position at the moment with the big clubs that is definite.

"We are on a very strong run of 16 unbeaten games, we had a little hiccup against Tottenham and we want to restart to win our games again.

"For us it's a very important game because in the league we know we had an opportunity against Tottenham to go top of the league and we want to respond straight away with a positive result."