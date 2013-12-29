Wenger praises Arsenal resilience at Newcastle

Wenger's men took all three points at St James' Park on Sunday courtesy of a 65th-minute header from Olivier Giroud to move them back above Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League.

Arsenal withstood a late rally from the hosts to ensure victory, and Wenger was quick to credit his side for a steely display just three days after they from a goal down to win 3-1 at West Ham.

"Overall I think we were in control of the game until we scored for 1-0," the Frenchman said. "We missed the second chance that would have certainly sealed the game.

"In the last 15 minutes we have shown another aspect of our team that means resilience, fight, we threw our bodies in the box and have shown a lot of resilience.

"You have seen a technical aspect that was quite good and a mental aspect that was needed in a game of that stature.

"There is something in the team that is special on that front, on the mental front where we have many times been questioned.

"We have shown that at West Ham when we were 1-0 down and again today when we were a bit backs to the wall in the last 15 minutes, there is a great solidarity and a great spirit in the side."

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Newcastle midfielder Yohan Cabaye in the close-season, but Wenger was quick to rubbish suggestions that he will make an approach for the France international in the January transfer window.

"On Yohan Cabaye, we don't look for midfielders," he added.

"We still had three good midfielders (despite the absence of Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil) and had (Mikel) Arteta on the bench, so there is no real need there."