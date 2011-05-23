Wenger ready for active summer

After showing promise for the majority of the season, it was widely expected Arsenal would finally bring back some silverware to Emirates Stadium.

However, a series of crippling results derailed their title ambitions and similar misfortune at the hands of Barcelona in the Champions League and Manchester United in the FA Cup effectively ended their season.

The shortcomings of the Gunners has never in the past forced Wenger’s hand to change the structure of Arsenal to a model more comparable to that of Manchester United or Chelsea.

However, it seems that this season's woes may see the French stalwart diverge from his youth policy and into bidding wars in the transfer market.

Among those who could be leaving Arsenal include Brazilian Denilson, but Wenger refused to be drawn into the midfielder’s future with the Gunners.

“Denilson wants to play, I did speak to him to see if he has opportunities or not,” he said.

Continuing to keep his cards close to his chest, Wenger admitted he needs to strengthen his squad, but he is mindful to do so before UEFA's financial fair play rules enter the equation.

“We have to face many comments, but I have enough experience that the club is in a healthy financial situation and we have got the basis of the team – but we know we want to be stronger next year.

“The market will be hyperactive because everyone believes financial fair play will happen soon.

“So we are quickly doing the last buying before the stores will be closed. And for the very first time for a while, I will be very active too.”

By Killian Woods