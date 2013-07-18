Wenger: Rooney wages no problem for Arsenal

Rooney's future at Old Trafford is in serious doubt, with the striker seemingly poised to leave the Premier League champions.

And after Chelsea made an official enquiry for the England man on Wednesday, Wenger was quick to declare his interest in the 27-year-old.

After major departures in previous pre-seasons, the Frenchman is looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the new campaign, although Wenger admitted that he was unsure as to whether United would ultimately decide to sell Rooney.

"Rooney is under contract and has two years to go so it’s United who make the decision," he said. "But we would not have a problem with the wages of Rooney.”

Wenger also warned United that his side would be at the front of the queue if Cesc Fabregas was to make a return to the Premier League.

The Spaniard has been linked with David Moyes' side but Wenger was quick to point out that Arsenal have the first option to buy back the Barcelona midfielder as part of the deal that took him to Spain in 2011. However, he is not expecting him to leave the Camp Nou.

"Cesc has decided to stay one more year at Barcelona," he added. "We have the clause in his contract to have the chance to buy him back so we would be on alert if that happens."