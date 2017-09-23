Wenger: Something will happen to regulate transfer fees

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes "something will happen" in the next 12 months to slow rising transfer fees.

The Frenchman had been a supporter of UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations before he questioned its value in the wake of Neymar's world-record €222million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Wenger, whose team will host West Brom in the Premier League on Monday, said he expects moves to be made to slow clubs' spending.

"Something will happen," he said.

"It is for the first time that politically the German prime minister came out and the president of UEFA came out and I think politically something will happen in the next 12 months to regulate and limit the transfer amount."

Wenger said there were two options going forward – either stricter regulations, or none at all.

"You have to go one of two ways. Regulate it properly, or leave it completely open," he said.

"But you cannot be in between. That is where we are at the moment. That is only to the advantage of some clubs who can deal with rules in a legal way.

"The regulation has to be stricter and clearer, or open it completely: you can do what you want, provided you can guarantee you have the money to pay."