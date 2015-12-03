Wenger unsure on Sanchez, Cazorla injuries

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not know how long star duo Alexis Sanchez and Santi Cazorla will be out for with their respective injuries suffered against Norwich City.

Chile forward Sanchez sustained a hamstring problem and Spain midfielder Cazorla has a knee problem after the 1-1 Premier League draw on Sunday.

Reports had suggested Sanchez could be missing for the whole of December, while Cazorla was rumoured to be set for a spell of three months on the sidelines.

But while Wenger has confirmed the pair are both out of action, he insists he does not yet have any information on the timescales of their absences, which is a similar situation to that of Mikel Arteta (calf).

"At the moment on Alexis, Santi and Mikel, we don't know how long they will be out for," he told Arsenal's official website.

"It is always a disappointment to lose the players at an important moment of the season. But on the other hand, it is a great opportunity to show that we are ready for a fight and we can deal with it."

However, Kieran Gibbs (calf) is fit for Saturday's league match at home to Sunderland, while Laurent Koscielny (hip) and Theo Walcott (calf) are in contention to make the matchday squad.

Wenger continued: "We will make a decision on Saturday on Koscielny and Walcott - they could both make the squad.

"Kieran Gibbs is available again for the weekend."