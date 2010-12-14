Wenger urges Arsenal to move on

The Gunners went into the game against the Red Devils top of the league but now sit in second place after Sir Alex Ferguson's side dug out a 1-0 win thanks to a first half header from midfielder Park Ji-Sung.

The Frenchman wasn’t too downbeat in his post-match interview, but found time to criticise the pitch before turning his attention to their next fixture against Tony Pulis’ side.

Wenger said: "We know we can play better offensively and actually, we looked quite solid. We tried everything to create chances. I thought we were unlucky to lose the game, but we have to take encouragement.

"They made technical mistakes as well because the pitch is not good enough to play good football. It is bouncy and slippery. I don't know how big a blow it is to our title chances. What is important is that we bounce back in our next game.”

Andriy Arshavin, who was replaced in the second half against United by Theo Walcott, echoed his manager’s sentiments that it is crucial for the North London side to get back to winning ways this weekend.

"There is no time to be melancholy or sad. We need to forget this defeat and start thinking about the next match," the Russian said.

"We need to prepare properly for each opponent. The championship is very interesting this year and nothing has been lost yet."

Arsenal have the chance to return to the summit of the Premier League against Stoke at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, and will hope that United drop points in Sunday’s clash with Chelsea.

