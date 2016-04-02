Wenger urges ruthless Arsenal to 'believe'

Arsene Wenger praised Arsenal for keeping their focus on the task in hand after they made it back-to-back wins in the Premier League with a 4-0 triumph over Watford.

Alexis Sanchez and Alex Iwobi scored in the first half to set the hosts on their way to a comfortable victory at Emirates Stadium that keeps alive their title hopes.

The result - coming after a 2-0 win at Everton before the international break - cuts the gap to Leicester City down to eight points, although the leaders can make it a double-digit advantage over the Gunners again by beating Southampton on Sunday.

"We played well. I said we will take it game by game and just focus on our performance," Wenger told Sky Sports after the match. "That's what we did today. That's all you can do, in fact.

"It doesn't matter how realistic it is [to win the title], the only chance we have is just to believe in our game."

The Frenchman feels a more ruthless attitude in front of goal has helped rekindle Arsenal’s hopes of finishing the season top of the table.

They have also kept clean sheets in their last two outings, with goalkeeper David Ospina rarely troubled on Saturday by a toothless Watford attack.

"We had a big difference between the number of expected goals and the number of goals we have scored in recent weeks. We've paid a heavy price for that," Wenger added.

"We scored at Everton and we scored today and didn't concede, so I hope that brings a lot of belief back.

"It was easier once it was 2-0, but we kept the game serious, kept a clean sheet and continued to play."

Wenger’s decision to retain Iwobi in the starting XI was vindicated by the Nigeria international scoring for the second successive Premier League outing.

He also laid on Sanchez’s opener, albeit the Chilean needed two attempts to find the net.

Iwobi was given a rousing ovation from the Arsenal fans when he was replaced by Theo Walcott in the 74th minute.

"He's a creative player who scores goals as well," Wenger said of the versatile 19-year-old.

"He’s a midfielder and a striker, so he can be creative in his passing. He's very mobile as well - we have a game based on movement and he participates very well."