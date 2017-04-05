Wenger wants consistency after woeful Arsenal run

Arsene Wenger wants consistency from Arsenal after they ended a three-match winless run by beating West Ham 3-0 on Wednesday.

Arsenal went into the clash at the Emirates Stadium having won just three of their last 10 matches in all competitions, but second-half goals from Mesut Ozil, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud got them back on track.

The Gunners moved up to fifth as a result, with the gap to the Champions League places now just four points following Manchester City's 2-1 loss at Chelsea.

Wenger was pleased to see his side's fortunes change but acknowledged they cannot afford many more slip-ups with just nine games remaining.

"West Ham defended well in the first half and we needed to find a solution in the second half. We were convincing after the break," he told BBC Sport.

"We come out of a difficult period and our confidence goes quickly and comes back slowly.

"We are in the final sprint in the Premier League. Consistency will be very important.

"We have a little handicap on the points front. We have fewer possibilities to drop points."

Ozil provided the assist for Walcott's goal, while Alexis Sanchez impressed by creating numerous opportunities for his team-mates.

The duo are subject to ongoing contract renewal sagas, but Wenger was keen to avoid solely picking them out for praise.

He said: "Ozil and [Alexis] Sanchez are important players but everyone did well. You could not say any player had a bad performance. "