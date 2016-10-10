Werder Bremen do not fear losing Gnabry

Werder Bremen do not fear losing youngster Serge Gnabry following his impressive start to life at the Weserstadion.

Gnabry impressed for Germany at the Rio Olympics and opted to leave Arsenal in favour of a return to his homeland ahead of the 2016-17 campaign after failing to secure regular first-team football at the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old has quickly become a key figure at Werder and his good performances have seemingly not gone unnoticed with reports suggesting Bayern Munich have first option to sign the winger.

Nevertheless, Werder director Frank Baumann is adamant Gnabry is not going anywhere any time soon.

"Serge deliberately made the decision to leave a top club for a club where he gets regular playing time," Baumann told Bild.

"And this is proving to be a good decision for him. I am amazed and a bit surprised by his consistency. Sometimes it takes a bit of time to adapt to your new surroundings, but it's great how things are going with Serge.

"I am not worried that he wants to leave again. He knows what Werder can do for him and that he can build something here. I hope he will stay at Werder for a long time."