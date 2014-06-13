Werder Bremen trio offered new deals

The trio, whose current deals are set to expire next year, have reportedly been offered three-year extensions with the Bundesliga club.

Speaking to Bild, sporting director Thomas Eichin confirmed: "I have made them an offer."

Eichin also declared his desire to see the players' futures determined before the opening game of the season in August.

"(That is) a realistic period and my goal," he added.

Junuzovic and Wolf have been with the club since 2012, while Prodl arrived from Sturm Graz four years earlier.