Werder Bremen trio offered new deals
Werder Bremen have offered new contracts to Austrian duo Zlatko Junuzovic and Sebastian Prodl, as well as goalkeeper Raphael Wolf.
The trio, whose current deals are set to expire next year, have reportedly been offered three-year extensions with the Bundesliga club.
Speaking to Bild, sporting director Thomas Eichin confirmed: "I have made them an offer."
Eichin also declared his desire to see the players' futures determined before the opening game of the season in August.
"(That is) a realistic period and my goal," he added.
Junuzovic and Wolf have been with the club since 2012, while Prodl arrived from Sturm Graz four years earlier.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.