Werner confident of Champions League spot

The Anfield outfit are looking to secure UEFA Champions League football for the first time since 2009, and fell well off the pace last season with a seventh-place finish.

But Liverpool have shown vast improvement this term, and trail leaders Arsenal by just two points ahead of the sides' meeting at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

And Werner - who is also chairman of newly crowned MLB World Series champions Boston Red Sox - is optimistic Brendan Rodgers' men can challenge for major honours.

"We know how much it means to our fans to get to the top of the Premier League and get back into the Champions League," Werner is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I just want to keep going in the right direction.

"We entered into this crazy world of football because we wanted to bring more trophies into the trophy room at Anfield.

"Our performance on the pitch has improved this year. Things are all looking good.

"It is a terrific league. There are so many teams bunched up at the top. It is going to be a dogfight."