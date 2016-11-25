West Brom boss Pulis expecting January signings

Tony Pulis has revealed plans to reinforce West Brom with new signings in January in an attempt to move the club "forward".

West Brom have enjoyed a decent start to the season and sit ninth with 16 points ahead of their 13th Premier League match of the campaign at Hull City on Saturday.

Pulis' men travel to Hull on the back of two successive league wins at champions Leicester City and then over Burnley at home, but the manager is keen for that improvement to continue throughout the season.

And he made no secret of the fact that to ensure West Brom keep growing, better players need be brought in.

"I'm looking to bring one or two [new players] in in the transfer window," he told a media conference on Friday.

"It's important that people realise that we want to move forward and push on. Although we have had a good start [to the season] there's lots of things we have to, and want to, put right.

"Now is the time hopefully, in a few weeks, to get the opportunity to strengthen again and that’s what we have to carry on doing if we can.

"We don't know what players will and won't be available. You always want to bring in better players than what you've got, irrespective of who's in the group or in the team.

"So if players become available and you think they're better than what you've got, they're the right price, the right age, then you should be in the market if you can."

Saturday's clash sees Pulis go head-to-head with Mike Phelan, a manager who has had to contend with a variety of on- and off-field problems at Hull this season.

While Pulis has sympathy, he believes Phelan's education under Sir Alex Ferguson will stand him in good stead.

"Mike has experienced a changeover of owners," Pulis added. "We've had that a few years here.

"It's difficult but it's experience and I'm sure Mike is big enough to handle it.

"He's worked with the best [Ferguson] so he'll know what to do. He has the experience to know what is and isn't right. He just needs time to get what he wants."