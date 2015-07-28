West Brom earn friendly win over Walsall

Second-half goals from Saido Berahino and Brown Ideye secured a 2-0 win for West Bromwich Albion in a pre-season friendly at Walsall.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis was missing Gareth McAuley and Craig Dawson amongst a number of injured first-team regulars and his side were outperformed by Walsall in the first half.

The League One side should have led at the break, but Tom Bradshaw missed a penalty late in the opening half after James Baxendale was tripped in the area by Craig Gardner.

The second half was a different story, James McLean's powerful runs from full-back carving out a number of openings, and it was he who crossed for Berahino - linked with a move to Tottenham this week - to open the scoring with a tap-in from close range.

Walsall fought back and might have levelled through Kieron Morris, who hit the crossbar, and Anthony Forde, who had a header cleared off the line.

But the Premier League outfit showed their class when McLean broke through again and crossed for Ideye to seal the win with another close-range effort.