West Brom earn friendly win over Walsall
West Brom claimed a 2-0 win over Walsall in a pre-season friendly at the Bescot Stadium.
Second-half goals from Saido Berahino and Brown Ideye secured a 2-0 win for West Bromwich Albion in a pre-season friendly at Walsall.
West Brom manager Tony Pulis was missing Gareth McAuley and Craig Dawson amongst a number of injured first-team regulars and his side were outperformed by Walsall in the first half.
The League One side should have led at the break, but Tom Bradshaw missed a penalty late in the opening half after James Baxendale was tripped in the area by Craig Gardner.
The second half was a different story, James McLean's powerful runs from full-back carving out a number of openings, and it was he who crossed for Berahino - linked with a move to Tottenham this week - to open the scoring with a tap-in from close range.
Walsall fought back and might have levelled through Kieron Morris, who hit the crossbar, and Anthony Forde, who had a header cleared off the line.
But the Premier League outfit showed their class when McLean broke through again and crossed for Ideye to seal the win with another close-range effort.
